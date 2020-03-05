Grimes Says Spaghetti Was All She Ate For Two Years Before Becoming Malnourished

If you’ve been on the internet in the last six months, you probably know that Grimes is pregnant with Elon Musk’s child. This is the singer’s first pregnancy so she’s learning a lot in the process, especially since she was also promoting her recently-released record, Miss Anthropocene. The singer even reached out to other mothers on Instagram to ask for advice. But Grimes is learning that during pregnancy, one must eat healthier. While detailing everything she eats in a day in a recent interview, the singer admitted that she once became malnourished because she ate nothing but spaghetti for an extended period of time.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Grimes chronicled everything she eats in a day and discussed her unhealthy habits. The singer said she starts each day by melting an entire stick of butter in a pan and soaking toast in it. While she now has to eat fruits and vegetables to benefit the baby, Grimes admitted during the interview that she hates everything but carbs. “I basically hate everything but carbs and fat,” she said.

Grimes also discussed her past eating habits, recalling her last tour when she only survived on spaghetti because she felt it was the only reliable food.

“In the past, I’ve been quite not good to myself. On the last tour, my last record, because I was ‘vegan’ and I had this thing where I was like, ‘The only reliable food is spaghetti.’ So I was only eating spaghetti for a year or two years. I only ate spaghetti. And then I was just so sick and my hair actually stopped growing. I went to the doctor and the doctor was like, ‘You actually are malnourished from not eating vegetables or meat and just eating spaghetti for two years.”

The singer ended her story by saying she learned her lesson and will “never make that mistake again.”

Watch Grimes’ interview with Harper’s Bazaar above.