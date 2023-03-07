Florence Welch (of Florence + The Machine) officially teased her new cover of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl,” which will be featured in Season 2 of Showtime’s Yellowjackets series later this month.

In a new video on social media, Welch looks through a rack of extravagant dresses before arriving at the sports team jacket that is common in the show. She then puts it on over her clothes, showcasing the bold “Yellowjackets” lettering on the back. Fans can also hear a teaser of her version in the video.

“So happy I got picked for the team this year,” she captioned the clip.

“We make one hell of a team,” the official Yellowjackets account replied.

Earlier this year, a fan account pointed out a post made on Deuxmoi that read, “Florence + The Machine is covering a 90s smash hit song for promo of a popular show’s second season premiering in March,” which has since been proven correct.

Following the reveal, fans are extremely excited. “ma’am you can’t just drop this with no full version release date,” one wrote. “OH MY F*CKING GOD. MY HEART IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE,” another added. Season two of Yellowjackets kicks off on March 24.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Florence Welch’s forthcoming No Doubt cover reveal.

