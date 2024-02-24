No Doubt is set to make their long-awaited reunion at Coachella 2024. The highly-anticipated set has frontwoman Gwen Stefani combing through the band’s discography. The reunion has brought up old feelings. During her appearance on the Audacy Check-In podcast, Stefani confessed that there’s one song that gives her a particularly violent reaction.

“I can’t listen to a lot of [No Doubt] songs because they speak so clearly to me,” Stefani confessed. “You know, you have regrets, you have mistakes you’ve made, and most of the songs are about that. If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth because it’s like, just know exactly where I was at in that moment to write that song. What I know now, it’s just like, ‘Oh my God,’ it just brings you right back.”

Stefani went on to say that what helps her stomach through performing the track live is the fans’ emotional connection to the song. “There are lots of times when you’d be on tour doing the repetitive songs,” she said. “But it’s not the songs. You’re not in the songs. You’re there with these new people every night, and they’re receiving the songs. So that’s where you get the energy, and you relive that moment with them.”

Watch the full episode above.