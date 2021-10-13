Justin Bieber has been riding high lately. Coming off the release of two back-to-back albums, last year’s Changes and this year’s Justice, released just a few months apart, the former child star is establishing himself as a pop force in a grown-up context. Though they’re drowning in new music, if there’s one thing Bieber fans want right now, it’s more live performances. Since the cancellation of his Purpose tour four years ago — due to mental health concerns — Justin has changed his lifestyle a lot, and he’s mostly stayed off stage in the process. But even without most of the live performances behind that album, Purpose marked a shift for Bieber’s sound, from collaborations with Jack Ü, Travis Scott, and Halsey, to a positive reevaluation from critics. This was no longer the troubled teen from the post-Believe years; off the strength of this album, Justin had a chance to transcend his past and become a real pop icon.

Things were dramatically shifting in his personal life, too. After he began dating Hailey Baldwin, and eventually got married, it seemed like Justin’s overall perspective on life improved drastically. As seen in the new Michael Ratner-directed documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the couple are very close, take walks together every morning, and seem to mutually understand the pressures they both face as celebrities who grew up in the public eye.

The bulk of Justin’s last two albums contain songs that are dedicated to, inspired by, or celebrate all that is Hailey, and even if not all of them hit, the ones that do have joined the upper echelon of his catalog. Though Changes and Justice weren’t widely celebrated as capital A albums, each yielded a handful of songs that quickly became fan favorites. So, now with three “adult” albums in his discography, a Bieber setlist in 2021 is stacked — arguably much more so than on the long-lost Purpose tour — and that’s exactly what motivated fans to come out and see him in droves this past weekend.

The Justin Bieber & Friends Weekender might’ve once been stereotyped as an event for young girls and hysterical, hormonal teens. Instead, last weekend’s shows were packed with young people, yes, but also adults, both men and women, eager to see one of the best pop stars of the moment. Friends texted me regret or jealousy that they couldn’t be at the show, and even other passerby’s in Vegas inquired about entry into the show — but no dice, it was long sold-out.

The Justin Bieber Weekender event was presented by Pollen, a destination-based music event company that offers travel arrangements and group payments as part of their service, effectively positioning themselves as a tech company. An artist like Justin Bieber is a no-brainer for these kinds of mini-festivals, which don’t require the commitment of a residency but still offer the air of exclusivity that a full-blown music festival provides. And, because of his recent lack of tour dates, it’s a subtle flex for both super fans and casual fans to catch him performing live.

With Bieber as the anchor, last Thursday night kicked off with an exclusive screening of the above-mentioned new doc, Justin Bieber: Our World, where a surprise IRL appearance from some of the show’s dancers and news about a potential baby Bieber had the crowd roaring with approval. Kehlani also performed a club set late that night (as in, 3 AM), and one of Justin’s most notable collaborators of late, The Kid Laroi — who is one half of his No. 1 hit single “Stay” — held down a raucous day party on Friday afternoon.

Other DJs and frequent Vegas fixtures like Dillon Francis, Marshmello, and Carnage filled out late-night slots throughout the weekend, including Marshmello taking the late shift on Saturday night after Bieber himself performed around 1 AM. But with all the performers curated by Bieber, and other special events like a full-on skate park at the off-strip entertainment haven, Area15, the weekend was more than just fans waiting around for Justin to hit the stage.