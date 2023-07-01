Over the past few months, social media has heavily focused on a suspected feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez — over Justin Bieber, even years after Gomez split from him. TikTok users had accused both women of copying each other and sending hate to each side.

Hailey Bieber now opened up about the toxicity in a recent interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit.

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous.”

“Because of a guy? It’s awful. I hate it,” Bieber added. “I’ve hated it since the beginning, and it goes back to being misunderstood. Time and time again, I don’t know why I keep having to say that there is no issue and there is no problem. It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

Gomez had even tried to put a stop to the social media hate, posting on her Instagram story that she and Bieber were in contact to fix the negativity and “death threats.”

While things have thankfully calmed down a bit since then, Bieber did feel it was the right chance to speak and set things straight.