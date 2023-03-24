In recent months, there have been rumors about a supposed feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. It all started earlier this year; here’s an explainer if you want to get caught up. Now, Gomez has offered a new statement about the situation.

In an Instagram Story shared today (March 24), Gomez wrote, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. [heart emoji].”

Earlier this month, Gomez addressed the situation less directly, writing on TikTok, “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love [folded hands emoji].”

That came a couple weeks after Gomez announced she was going to take a break from social media, saying in a live TikTok video, “I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.”

Meanwhile, Gomez recently spoke about new music she’s been working on, saying, “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, and very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”