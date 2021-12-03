Doja Cat’s Planet Her is one of 2021’s biggest albums and it all starts with the opener, “Woman.” The song quickly became one of the album’s favorites and now, Doja had gone ahead and made a video for it.

The Teyana Taylor-featuring video sees Doja flaunting her femininity on Planet Her as she dances to the Afrobeats track. At one point, she borrows a page out of the “WAP” playbook by dancing in a shallow pool of water. Overall, the clip is full of striking environments and costumes, making for an aesthetic visual to accompany the rhythmic song.

As for the song (which she co-wrote with Jidenna), it sees Doja offering praise of the fairer sex, as she kicks off the opening verse, “What you need? / She give tenfold, come here, papa, plant your seed / She can grow it from her womb, a family / Provide lovin’ overlooked and unappreciated, you see.” She later stands up for the roadblocks that women face: “Gotta face a lot of people of the opposite / ‘Cause the world told me, ‘We ain’t got the common sense’ / Gotta prove it to myself that I’m on top of sh*t / And you will never know a god without the goddesses.”

Watch the “Woman” video above.