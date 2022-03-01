The Haim sisters and Paul Thomas Anderson are peas in a pod. They’ve enjoyed a fruitful professional relationship over the years, most notably in recent days with Alana Haim starring in Licorice Pizza. Now, Anderson was part of the inspiration behind a new single from the group, a quick and gentle number called “Lost Track.”

On Instagram, the band explained the song’s origins:

“‘I’ll never get back what I lost track of’

We had that line written for the last year but could never figure out what to do with it. We kept writing it down, not knowing where it should live. Cut to PTA shooting the director’s cut issue for @wmag with our baby sister on the cover! An opportunity arose to do a quick music component while shooting the story. Paul mentioned having the book ‘Appointment in Samarra’ as a possible direction. So we did some digging around the book and were inspired by the scene where the main character throws a drink in someone’s face at a country club. We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in – just to feel something. We finally remembered that lyric and wrote and recorded the song and shot the whole thing in a few days! Anyway, felt fun to do something very collaborative/ off the cuff.”