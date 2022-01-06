For their recent album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey reached across genre lines and tapped Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to help them write song for the album that veered into the alternative music category. But for their next project, Halsey is starting to think about trying out yet another genre of music. They teased the possibility of a joint single with none other than Latin reggaeton star Bad Bunny and fans could not be more excited.

News of the possible collaboration came in the form of a reply to a fan’s tweet, in which a listener begged Halsey (in Spanish) to write a song with Bad Bunny. “honestly? It has been discussed,” they replied.

honestly? It has been discussed https://t.co/ULpaNZBmc1 — h (@halsey) January 6, 2022

Does this mean Halsey would sing in Spanish? Possibly. Halsey teased the joint Bad Bunny single right after they flexed their Spanish-speaking skills when talking about which foods they craved while pregnant. They said they once crushed up tortilla chips into tiny pieces, topped it with Tapatío sauce, and ate it “with a spoon out of a bowl like dry spicy cereal.” But Halsey then clarified (in Spanish) that this food combination isn’t the same thing as chilaquiles.

first of all…chilaquiles estan mojados! no esta seco! y también delicioso. mi nachos fue triste… okay? — h (@halsey) January 6, 2022

Halsey followed-up by saying they took years of both Spanish and French in school, but their Spanish abilities have improved in the last few years.