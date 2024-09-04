In July, Halsey called out their fan base for its “awful” treatment. Now, it appears that they are on back in a good place. Today (September 3), the “Lonely Is The Muse” singer launched an interactive experience to pull supporters into Halsey’s The Great Impersonator album rollout.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Halsey announced a full-on international scavenger hunt with a cryptic video teaser (viewable here). “My next trick is not mine at all,” they voice in the clip. “It’s yours. Tomorrow, you will reveal the album cover for ‘The Great Impersonator’ along with 4 variants. I have hidden 5 time capsules from 5 different decades at special locations in the following cities: London, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Sydney.”

Before you rush out to become the first person to unlock the visual, Halsey makes it clear that it is a group effort. “I will reveal the clues on socials along the way,” they narrate. “You must work together, as the next city’s clues will not be revealed until the previous city is found. Don’t blink… or you’ll miss it.”

If you are unable to tie up your boot to conquer this quest, Halsey have another way to keep you involved. On the forthcoming album’s promotional website, Halsey promised to keep supporters updated on the scavenger hunt’s progress. Find more information here.