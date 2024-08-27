Halsey released the single “Lucky” in July, and at the time, the title of the album the song would appear on was not known. Now, it is: Today (August 27), Halsey announced The Great Impersonator.

There’s no release date, cover art, or tracklist yet, but the project is described as “a confessional concept album.” Halsey shared a teaser video today, and in it, she says in a voiceover:

“I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different. What if this isn’t how it all went down? 18-year-old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014. What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The ’90s? The ’80s? The ’70s? Am I still Halsey every time, in every timeline? Do I still get sick? Do I become a mom? Am I happy? Lonely? Have I done enough? Have I told the truth? I spent half my life being someone else. I never stopped to ask myself: If it all ended right now, is this the person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”

It appears the album will continue Halsey’s trend of being vulnerable. She recently discussed a time she had a miscarriage on stage, saying, “I started miscarrying before the show. I knew and I was in a really tough position, because it was really early on in my career, and there was a lot attached to the show. […] What ended up happening was I ended up just putting on an adult diaper. […] I went and I did the show, I left stage, I threw up in the parking lot, I went to a hotel, and I was sick all night. I remember sitting in the bathtub, because I just didn’t know what to do with all the blood — forgive me for being so graphic — and then waking up at 5 or 6 in the morning to get on another airplane to go to Canada.”