Halsey is a singer, actor, painter, makeup mogul, and now, she’s a soon-to-be mom. Much to the pleasant surprise of her fans, Halsey announced she’s expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Halsey shared a handful of glowing photos of her baby bump. “Surprise,” she wrote with a few baby emojis. Halsey tagged Aydin in the photos, who wrote, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” in the post’s comment section.

Halsey is getting ready to be a first-time mom after she previously suffered a miscarriage, which she penned her mournful Manic song “More” about. Speaking to Apple Music about the painful experience, Halsey said there was a time when she didn’t think getting pregnant was possible for her. “For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me,” she said.

Just ahead of her pregnancy announcement, Halsey got was getting reflective about her tour life after canceling her Manic World Tour. Speaking to James Cordon on The Late Late Show, the singer recalled a 2016 show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden where her sound malfunctioned. “One time I was on stage, and everything stopped working — sound, lights, video, music, the whole thing, my brain,” she said.

“Everything malfunctioned, and I had to stand on the stage for two minutes talking to the crowd…. Two minutes in stage time is like a century.” Thankfully, things were able to get back up and running and Halsey decided to start her entire set over so that she could “do the whole thing with no mistakes.”

See Halsey’s glowing pregnancy announcement above.