Years after Halsey teamed up with Post Malone and Future for the fiery “Die For Me” song back in 2019, she is officially dropping their long-awaited solo version of the track.

Halsey had teased this copy for quite a while, as most fans jumped to her verse at the very end of the original, where she raises hell for a cheating ex. Now, we get to hear what else they had to say.

“Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey posted. “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of “Die For Me” with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as “Die 4 Me”. It’s dropping next week on 2/24 and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming. Some of you guys know there’s a demo of “Die For Me” with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long & since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as “Die 4 Me” on 2/24 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8DlDdqyf4v — h (@halsey) February 17, 2023

It’s also no surprise that Post and the rest of the team finally let Halsey drop the song — mainly because they’ve been rooting for this energy since day one.

“It is a good reminder to people that you are not alone and sh*t gets better. Halsey f*ckin’ snapped!” Post Malone had shared at the time of the trio’s release.

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” solo version is out 2/24. Pre-save it here.