Halsey Suggests She May Not Tour ‘For A Very Long Time’ After 2020

Towards the start of this year, Halsey announced that she would be heading on a North American tour that starts in June and also features Chvrches, Blackbear, Pvris, and Omar Apollo. Currently, she is in the midst of a run of European dates. Fans who hope to see her live might be wise to do it during this stretch of confirmed shows, because Halsey has suggested that after this year, it might be a good while before she takes the stage again.

Over the weekend, Halsey shared a brief gallery of photos from her recent shows, and in the caption, she wrote, “I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time. Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night.”

It certainly wouldn’t be unreasonable for Halsey to want some time away from the road. Since 2015, Halsey has been on six tours (including opening and co-headlining dates), and has done plenty of other things in between all those shows. Life on the road isn’t always a positive thing, either: During a recent performance, she dealt with a heckler who was shouting G-Eazy’s name during the show, getting very upset with the offender.