Halsey Drops The Intense ‘Experiment On Me’ As ‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ Is Released

Birds Of Prey hits theaters today, and as the movie has been highly anticipated, so too has its soundtrack. Birds Of Prey: The Album is also out now, and a lot of stellar cuts were shared in the lead-up to it. For example, there was Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds,” Doja Cat’s “Boss B*tch,” and some others.

Now that the full album is here, that means Halsey’s contribution to the soundtrack, “Experiment On Me,” is out now. The song is bursting at the seams with energy, as Halsey’s distorted vocals are layered on top of a rapid-fire and abrasive instrumental. The song could be considered a sort of unofficial follow-up to Halsey’s Bring Me The Horizon collaboration “¿,” which dropped late last year: The band’s Oliver Sykes and Jordan Fish produced and co-wrote the new song.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, Birds Of Prey: The Album also features contributions from Saweetie, Summer Walker, Lauren Jauregui, Sofi Tukker, and others (but not Rico Nasty).

Listen to “Experiment On Me” above, and stream Birds Of Prey: The Album below.

Birds Of Prey: The Album is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

