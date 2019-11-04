Harry Styles Announces His Sophomore Record’s Title And Release Date

Harry Styles has had his die-hard fans anxiously awaiting any information about a new record since releasing the first single from his new era, “Lights Up,” in early October. On Sunday, Styles added a cryptic message to Twitter that linked out to a website, but no further information was provided. On Monday, the singer came back with an official announcement of his sophomore record’s title and release date. Styles announced his forthcoming record, Fine Line, will be released globally December 13.

Styles made his album artwork and release date announcement on social media.

Ahead of the record’s announcement, mysterious posters appeared across London and New York teasing a new project from Styles, according to Variety. The posters featured the phrase, “Do you know who you are?” While the fliers didn’t have Styles’ name, it was signed with the abbreviation TPWK, standing for “Treat people with kindness,” a phrase that corresponds with Styles’ merch items.

Before releasing any music, Styles reported that his upcoming record will be somewhat of a departure from his first. In an August interview for the cover of Rolling Stone, the singer said Fine Line is “all about having sex and feeling sad.” Elsewhere in the piece, Styles revealed the use of psychedelic mushrooms influenced the themes and songs on the record.

Fine Line is out 12/13 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.