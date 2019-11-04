Columbia Records

Pop

Harry Styles Announces His Sophomore Record’s Title And Release Date

Contributing Writer

Harry Styles has had his die-hard fans anxiously awaiting any information about a new record since releasing the first single from his new era, “Lights Up,” in early October. On Sunday, Styles added a cryptic message to Twitter that linked out to a website, but no further information was provided. On Monday, the singer came back with an official announcement of his sophomore record’s title and release date. Styles announced his forthcoming record, Fine Line, will be released globally December 13.

Styles made his album artwork and release date announcement on social media.

View this post on Instagram

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Ahead of the record’s announcement, mysterious posters appeared across London and New York teasing a new project from Styles, according to Variety. The posters featured the phrase, “Do you know who you are?” While the fliers didn’t have Styles’ name, it was signed with the abbreviation TPWK, standing for “Treat people with kindness,” a phrase that corresponds with Styles’ merch items.

Before releasing any music, Styles reported that his upcoming record will be somewhat of a departure from his first. In an August interview for the cover of Rolling Stone, the singer said Fine Line is “all about having sex and feeling sad.” Elsewhere in the piece, Styles revealed the use of psychedelic mushrooms influenced the themes and songs on the record.

Fine Line is out 12/13 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:
×