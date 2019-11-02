Harry Styles Says He Wants To Play James Bond After Daniel Craig Leaves The Series

Daniel Craig announced the upcoming 007 movie, No Time to Die, will be his last time playing James Bond, and Harry Styles is ready to step up to the plate. During a recent interview ahead of his upcoming SNL performance, Styles revealed that it’s always been his dream to star in the iconic film series.

Styles stopped by Hits Radio for an interview ahead of his hosting and performance of SNL. When asked if he would be up to the challenge of playing James Bond, Styles responded, “Who wouldn’t?” Styles said James Bond is somewhat of an icon for him. “I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Styles made his acting debut in 2017’s WWII film Dunkirk. The singer hasn’t accepted any acting roles since and even turned down a chance to play Prince Harry in the live-action remake of the Little Mermaid.

Dunkirk editor Lee Smith said in 2018 that he thinks Harry would be a great addition to the 007 family. “Harry could do it. If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it,” Smith said. “Harry is really good and he can go all the way. He is an exceptional talent and a complete natural on camera. You would have thought you were dealing with a guy with many years of experience. You would never know that [Dunkirk] was his first film. I didn’t know who Harry was.”