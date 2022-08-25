Harry Styles Radio 1 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Harry Styles Gets Accused Of Queer-Baiting By Fans And They Let Him Hear It

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Harry Styles is gearing up in the film My Policeman. The movie involves a storyline centered around homosexuality, which is important on the surface in terms of visibility and inclusion. However, Styles’s recent comments on the film have many feeling like he has missed the mark in representing a community he’s never claimed to be a part of.

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, the Harry’s House artist spoke on his personal journey with sexuality and how it relates to the film. Later, he compares the film to his work in another film, Don’t Worry Darling, which features gay sex scenes.” So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles said. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

Needless to say, fans were not happy with what they deemed as the pop sensation “queerbaiting.” Some used funny memes and videos while others downright ripped him for such misguided commentary. You can check out some of the comments in tweets embedded below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×