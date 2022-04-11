Harry Styles has enjoyed a terrific solo career since leaving One Direction, as his two solo albums so far, his self-titled debut and 2019’s Fine Line, both topped the charts in the US. He also earned himself a No. 1 single with “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020. As of today, he now has two chart-topping singles: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 16, Styles’ recent Harry’s House single “As It Was” debuts in the No. 1 spot, ending the five-week run Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” just had on top.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated April 16, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 11, 2022

This debut wasn’t a surprise, as “As It Was” broke was such a hit that it broke multiple streaming records. Over three months into the year, “As It Was” is the first 2022 single to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. This No. 1 comes thanks in part to the biggest streaming week tallied in 2022 so far with 43.8 million streams, along with 27.2 million radio airplay audience impressions and 10,300 downloads sold.

This latest achievement makes Styles the first member of One Direction to have multiple No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, breaking his tie with Zarn, whose “Pillowtalk” was No. 1 during its debut week in 2016. One Direction is also now the first group with two members to have solo songs debut on top of the Hot 100.