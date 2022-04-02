Harry Styles is off to a great start with his new single “As It Was.” The track is the lead single from his upcoming third album Harry’s House, which is set to arrive later this spring on May 20. Harry has shared few details about the album, but so far, we know that the project will arrive with 13 songs and feature songwriting from Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, and Mitch Rowland. As for his new song “As It Was,” the song is making its mark on Spotify as it broke the single-day streaming record for a male artist’s song in its first 24 hours. However, that’s not all the records the song broke on Spotify.

“As It Was” also became the most-streamed song in the US in a single day in Spotify history with 8.3 million streams. It broke the record of 8 million streams that was previously held by Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” Additionally, Spotify revealed that “As It Was” also broke the record for the most-streamed song globally in a day in 2022 far with 21.6 million streams. That crushed the record that was previously held by Anitta’s “Envolver” which posted 8.6 million streams last month.

Harry’s House will be Harry’s first full-length album since 2019’s Fine Line which granted him four Grammy nominations and a win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Fine Line also became his second No. 1 album and gave him his first chart-topping song with “Watermelon Sugar.”