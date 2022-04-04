There’s been no stopping Glass Animals since their hit “Heat Waves” first claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart a few weeks ago. The song has remained at No. 1 since then, a position it still holds today, as on the new chart dated April 9, it’s still on top for a fifth total week.

The song continues to make history for British groups as it’s now tied for the sixth-most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It’s currently behind only The Beatles’ “Hey Jude,” The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” Bee Gees’ “Night Fever,” UB40’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand.”

The band’s Dave Bayley previously told Uproxx of the song, “With ‘Heat Waves,’ it was coming to terms with the fact that it’s OK to understand, appreciate, and know that you’re missing someone — that it’s actually probably quite healthy. That you should let yourself do that, you shouldn’t try to bury it the whole time. It’s kind of like a eureka, euphoric moment. Or it can be.”

Elsewhere on the chart, Latto had a major week as “Big Energy” became her first top-10 hit, rising from No. 11 all the way up to No. 3. This chart is a big one for JID, too, as he lands his first-ever top-5 song thanks to his Imagine Dragons collaboration “Enemy,” which rose from No. 7 to No. 5 this week.