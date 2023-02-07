Actor and former Punk’d host Ashton Kutcher dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spilled some stories from his and Fallon’s partying days before cell phones and Uber existed. The conversation eventually segued into talking about Kutcher’s attendance at a neighbor’s karaoke party that has fans talking, after he previously told Esquire the Harry Styles-featuring story.

“Mila [Kunis] and I went to the party, and we’re sitting there, and this guy gets up, and he starts singing this ABBA song,” Kutcher says. “And he was unbelievable. I was like, ‘This guy’s really good.'”

He then explains that since he used to frequently go to karaoke, there would be performers known as “ringers” that jump from one spot to another, which is what he thought this guy was.

“We turn to our friend and we’re like, ‘Man, that guy was really good,'” he added. “They’re like, ‘That’s Harry Styles.'” Needless to say, the audience burst out in laughs.

“But I didn’t know who that was. And I still don’t really,” Kutcher went on, admitting he only really knew “Watermelon Sugar” and wouldn’t be able to tell who Styles is out of a lineup of three “5’6″, handsome, dark-haired fellas.”

Even Fallon himself was shocked, as Styles is one of the world’s biggest pop stars at the moment. Kutcher went on to chalk it up to being “pop culture anemic” and noted that his interests lie in the Hubble telescope, Alzheimer’s research, and… AI chatbots? He got a big groan from the studio audience when he noted that Styles was in “some D12 band or something,” in an attempted reference to One Direction.

Watch Kutcher talk Styles above.