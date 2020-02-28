Harry Styles Plays A Smitten Lover In The Heartbreaking And Very Wet ‘Falling’ Video

After a water-soaked appearance at the Brit Awards, Harry Styles let the world know that the official video for “Falling” would be coming at the end of February, and now it’s here. Following up the most recent video, for “Adore You,” Styles is back once again with an emotional visual to accompany what was already a pretty smitten-sounding song.

In the clip, a heartbroken Styles sits at a piano with a drink in his hands. As he performs the song, water floods from the instrument, and eventually, it fills the room, leaving Styles to sing his sad tune completely underwater.

This is one of the many singles released off his late-December sophomore album, Fine Line, which is a masterful follow-up to his self-titled solo debut. For Styles, the live show has always been the cherry on top, and it was definitely the case again for the one-off Los Angeles release show he did at The Forum.

Don’t fret though, he’s out on a massive world tour with Jenny Lewis and King Princess in tow, including special Madison Square Garden shows for Halloween featuring none other than shoegaze cowboy Orville Peck as the opener.

Watch the “Falling” clip above, and stay tuned for a very Harry 2020.