One Direction might be over, well, for now at least, but the Directioners live forever. The avid fanbase have mostly turned their attention to the blossoming career of Harry Styles, who has emerged as the de facto star of the beloved boy band, and it was an eagle-eyed fan who first spotted what might be massive news in the greater Styles universe. According to a filing document first noticed by fan account Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarryNews) the British star is liking in the process of launching his own fragrance line.

Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” as of now 👀 pic.twitter.com/m3R5w5CPfp — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 28, 2021

Harry is listed as the director of the new company, and the account shares the name as “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED,” though that title isn’t shared on the paperwork they posted, Page Six did confirm it and noted that Harry’s long-time assistant, Emma Spring, is listed as the co-director. Again, that information isn’t shared in the initial screenshot.

As for the nature of the business, “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics” is on the screenshot, indicating that a Styles perfume, along with, potentially, makeup (!) is going to hit stores soon. As for the title the tweet shared, it also kind of sound slike a placeholder to me, so who knows if we’re going to be getting “Watermelon Sugar” lipstick or “Sweet Creature” eyeliner sometime soon. Oh and while you’re busy jumping in the beauty game, Harry, mind giving us a new song or two as well? Check out the screenshot above and keep an eye out for more news on the Harry Styles Industrial Complex very soon.