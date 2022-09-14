Harry Styles is giving one lucky winner (and a friend) the chance to win a trip to his Harryween show on October 31 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The pop star partnered with the non-partisan voter registration group Headcount for a “Good To Vote” initiative, with the hopes of encouraging fans to vote in this year’s midterm election.

In addition to the randomly selected winner and guest attending the show, they will also receive airfare, a hotel, and a merchandise pack with a hand-signed poster by Styles. For those looking to enter, volunteers from Headcount will also be at Styles’ Love On Tour stops across NYC, Austin, Chicago, and LA, allowing attendees to check their voter registration status at the shows.

Styles has been vocal in the past about his stances. In May, the musician partnered with Everytown For Gun Safety during his North American Love On Tour leg, pledging a donation of $1 million that was matched by Live Nation.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” he shared in an Instagram statement. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items. Love, H.”

He also shared support for President Biden during the 2020 election. “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” he wrote on Twitter.

If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020

More information on Styles’ Harryween partnership with Headcount is available here.