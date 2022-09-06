Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy Wants ‘Bad Habit’ To Dethrone Harry Styles’s ‘As It Was’ On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” is not just a ridiculously infectious song, it’s also one of the biggest songs this year. The Gemini Rights single has taken over TikTok ever since it came out, and even with summer ending, the hype around it still hasn’t relented. In fact, it’s threatening to dethrone Harry Styles’s massive “As It Was” from its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is the longest-running No. 1 single of the decade.

Lacy knows this, and today on his Instagram story, he called for his fans to take action. He posted a screenshot of the chart and added text over it: “ok ermmmm ima need this #1!!!!!! as it was? nah AS IT NEED TO BE,” he wrote, adding some laughing faces.

Other musicians are noticing Lacy’s takeover as well. Today, SZA tweeted, “Steve Lacy being number 2 rn is so f*cking important. Faith restored.”

Unfortunately, Lacy’s fame has some downsides, at least for fans. His tour is selling out fast, with the $35 tickets flying off the shelves almost immediately. Fans took to TikTok using his song “Static” as background to their complaints, with his most devout followers voiced their grievances with him and Ticketmaster about the size of the venues he’s set to play at and the over 300% markup on resale tickets.

