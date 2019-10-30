Since Daniel Craig took over the role of James Bond, he’s faced off against Mads Mikkelsen (a better Bond villain name than the character’s actual name) in Casino Royale, a crummy script in Quantum of Solace, Javier Bardem in Skyfall, and Christoph Waltz in Spectre. In the recently-titled No Time to Die, 007’s main antagonist is played by Rami Malek, fresh off an Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody. But little was known about the baddie, including his name, until a recent interview with producer Barbara Broccoli.

“We’ve thrown the book at [James Bond] on this one,” Barbara Broccoli [told Empire] and by “the book,” she means Rami Malek’s Safin. “He is really the supervillain. He’s the one that really gets under Bond’s skin. He’s a nasty piece of work.” (Via)

“Malek is Safin” has some “Zendaya is Meechee” potential. Anyway, that’s all Broccoli was willing to divulge, although Malek has said that he would only agree to the part if Safin doesn’t identify “with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice, then you can count me out. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

No Time to Die opens on April 8, 2020.

(Via Empire)