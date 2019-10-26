Fans at Kacey Musgraves‘ Nashville show were in for a major surprise when ex-One Direction member Harry Styles walked on stage Friday night. Musgraves was performing on one of her final Oh What A World tour stops to a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville when she invited Styles on stage to perform with her.

Musgraves sang the opening lines of her hit song “Space Cowboy” before the lights went out and a figure appeared on center stage. The crowd went wild when the lights turned up and fans realized the figure was Styles. He continued the verse and Musgraves joined in to harmonize the chorus as a duet.

Watch fan-captured footage of the duet below.

I swear I can hear all the nervous breakdowns and anxiety washing away watching this @Harry_Styles @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/edh40DUaM9 — Anika ◟̽◞̽ (@aaaanikaa) October 26, 2019

The clearest version I found. You're welcome 😉 pic.twitter.com/qIwOYX142H — Harry in my heart (fan account) (@Harry_myhome) October 26, 2019

Styles even said goodbye to the crowd with a “yeehaw.”

you have now been blessed with this footage of harry styles screaming “yee haw” after performing with kacey musgraves in nashville. you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/YCK0k3XVaQ — jess (@jessicalistings) October 26, 2019

The duet had many fans getting pretty emotional.

proof that it did indeed make her entire life pic.twitter.com/SqB5KH7VVa — Holli Melton (@hollimelton_) October 26, 2019

HARRY STYLES SINGING SPACE COWBOY WITH KACEY MUSGRAVES?!!! pic.twitter.com/r9qQ3U9Sbe — monse (@flowermonsee) October 26, 2019

Before inviting Styles on stage, Musgraves addressed the crowd and said she was happy to be back in the place where she recorded her Grammy Award-winning record, Golden Hour.