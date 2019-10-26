Getty Image

Harry Styles Joined Kacey Musgraves On Stage In Nashville To Perform A ‘Space Cowboy’ Duet

Fans at Kacey Musgraves‘ Nashville show were in for a major surprise when ex-One Direction member Harry Styles walked on stage Friday night. Musgraves was performing on one of her final Oh What A World tour stops to a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville when she invited Styles on stage to perform with her.

Musgraves sang the opening lines of her hit song “Space Cowboy” before the lights went out and a figure appeared on center stage. The crowd went wild when the lights turned up and fans realized the figure was Styles. He continued the verse and Musgraves joined in to harmonize the chorus as a duet.

Watch fan-captured footage of the duet below.

Styles even said goodbye to the crowd with a “yeehaw.”

The duet had many fans getting pretty emotional.

Before inviting Styles on stage, Musgraves addressed the crowd and said she was happy to be back in the place where she recorded her Grammy Award-winning record, Golden Hour.

