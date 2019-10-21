The University Of Texas Longhorn band found a clever way to pay homage to two Texas women Saturday at a football game against the University Of Kansas: The band assumed formation and played a rendition of Kacey Musgraves‘ “High Horse” and Beyonce‘s “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies” during their halftime show.

The Texas Longhorns were up against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday in a Big 12 matchup game, and the Longhorn band decided to use halftime as a way to celebrate Golden, Texas musician Kacey Musgraves and Houston native Beyonce. The band got into position as the public address announcer explained the tribute to the crowd, saying, “Tonight’s performance brings tribute to two incredible Texas women.”

The large band moved around the field in different formations as they performed Musgraves’ “High Horse.” The band ended the song by coming together to form the name “Kacey.” After playing “High Horse,” the band paid tribute to Beyonce, who, according to the announcer, is the “most nominated woman in Grammy award history.” The band cleverly got into the formation of a crown with the letter “B” underneath. They ended the two tributes by forming Beyonce’s name on the field.

The final score of the game was 50-48 in favor of the Longhorns, thanks to a last-minute field goal by the Longhorns’ Cameron Dicker that gave them the lead. It looks like the band’s inspiring performance may or may not have given them the edge they needed to emerge victorious.

Watch the Longhorn band’s tribute to Musgraves and Beyonce above.