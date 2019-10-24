This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live will be unlike most of the other episodes in the show’s storied history, and that’s because Chance The Rapper is both hosting and serving as musical guest. Chance is only the 27th person to pull double duty over the course of the show’s 45 seasons, and it turns out that the 28th person to do it won’t be far behind him: It was just announced that Harry Styles will be host and musical guest on the November 16 episode of SNL.

Styles shared a photo of SNL note cards indicating that he is filling both guest slots and wrote, “SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16.”

SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16 pic.twitter.com/SatQQ0Xtff — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 24, 2019

This will be far from Styles’ first time on the show. He was the musical guest on a 2017 episode, and as part of One Direction, he also performed on the show in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Hopefully Styles brings as much excitement to the show as it looks like Chance is going to. Chance seems beyond thrilled with the opportunity, as he wrote when his announcement was made, ” ATTENTION!! IM FINALLY ACCOMPLISHING MY LIFE LONG GOAL!! THANK YOU JESUS!! SINCE I WAS A SHORTY I WANTED TO JOIN THE SHORT LIST OF TALENTS WHO PULLED #DOUBLEDUTY AT @nbcsnl NOW I WILL BE THE 27TH PERSON ACROSS 45 SEASONS TO HOLD THIS HONOR! […] THANK YOU LORNE AND EVERYONE AT 8H!! PREPARE FOR THE SHOW OF A LIFETIME.”