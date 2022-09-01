Every year, music fans crave the knowledge: What is the “song of the summer?” A lot of discussions about that sort of thing tend to be based on opinion, but now Spotify has some hard data to add to the conversation.

The methodology was simple: Check what songs got the most streams on Spotify from May 29 to August 29. That has been done, and if you’re looking at just the United States, Kate Bush’s Stranger Things-boosted hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is No. 1, with Harry Styles’ “As It Was” behind at No. 2. If you check the global list, though, those positions are swapped, with Styles on top and Bush earning silver.

Perhaps the most dominant artist of both lists, though, is Bad Bunny: He has seven songs in the top 20 on the global list and six on the US rank. Besides Styles, Bush, and Bad Bunny, the only artist to make the top 10 of both lists is Joji with “Glimpse Of Us” (No. 5 globally, No. 4 in the US).

Check out the full lists below.

Spotify’s most-streamed songs of summer globally

1. Harry Styles — “As It Was”

2. Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

3. Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone — “Me Porto Bonito”

4. Bad Bunny — “Tití Me Preguntó”

5. Joji — “Glimpse Of Us”

6. Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo — “Ojitos Lindos”

7. Bizarrap and Quevedo — “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

8. Bad Bunny — “Efecto”

9. Bad Bunny — “Moscow Mule”

10. Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”

11. Karol G — “Provenza”

12. Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

13. Harry Styles — “Late Night Talking”

14. Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro — “Party”

15. Shakira and Rauw Alejandro — “Te Felicito”

16. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber — “Stay”

17. Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez — “Tarot”

18. Camila Cabello — “Bam Bam” Feat. Ed Sheeran

19. Elton John and Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

20. OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried”

Spotify’s most-streamed songs of summer in the US

1. Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

2. Harry Styles — “As It Was”

3. Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone — “Me Porto Bonito”

4. Joji — “Glimpse Of Us”

5. Bad Bunny — “Tití Me Preguntó”

6. Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

7. Drake — “Jimmy Cooks” Feat. 21 Savage

8. Post Malone and Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

9. Harry Styles — “Late Night Talking”

10. Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

11. Jack Harlow — “First Class”

12. Future — “Wait For U” Feat. Drake and Tems

13. Glass Animals — “Heat Waves”

14. Doja Cat — “Vegas”

15. Bad Bunny — “Efecto”

16. Bad Bunny — “Moscow Mule”

17. Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo — “Ojitos Lindos”

18. Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”

19. OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried”

20. Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro — “Party”

