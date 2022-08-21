Kate Bush‘s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has had a big resurgence this summer, following the fourth season of Stranger Things. The song was featured prominently throughout the season, giving it new life among a younger generation.

Since the premiere of Stranger Things season 4, “Running Up That Hill” has reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No. 1 on the UK Singles charts, with streams rising on platforms like TikTok and Spotify.

During Coldplay’s fifth of six shows for their Wembley Stadium series in London, the band covered the song, as an acoustic, guitar-driven ballad. Coldplay was joined by comedian Steve Coogan, who appeared in character as Alan Partridge from his various sketch shows.

Earlier this summer, Bush spoke with BBC Radio 4 to discuss the song’s resurgence and how she feels about its newfound success nearly 30 years after its original release.

“I think they’ve put it in a really special place,” said Bush. “I mean the Duffer brothers created the series, and… I was actually already familiar with the series. I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used, in such a positive way, as a sort of Talisman for Max. Yeah, I think it’s very touching actually.”

