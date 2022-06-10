Joji is back with his first taste of music in two years. On his new single, “Glimpse Of Us,” sings of heartbreak over a stripped, lovelorn piano.

While known for singing over electronic beats, Joji is able to showcase some of the best vocals of his career singing over live instrumentation.

“Sometimes I look in her eyes / And that’s where I find a glimpse of us,” he sings on the song’s chorus. “And I try to fall for her touch / But I’m thinkin’ of the way it was.”

The song’s video, directed by Dan Streit, consists of found footage, capturing a day of property destruction, explosions, public urination, and overall chaos.

In addition to new music, Joji has also announced his Smithereens tour, which will take place across various US cities and Canada this fall.

Check out “Glimpse Of Us” above and the tour dates below.

09/01 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

09/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ DAY N VEGAS

09/06 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/13 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum

09/14 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/17 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/09 — Toronto, ON @ History

10/11 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy