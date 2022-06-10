Joji is back with his first taste of music in two years. On his new single, “Glimpse Of Us,” sings of heartbreak over a stripped, lovelorn piano.
While known for singing over electronic beats, Joji is able to showcase some of the best vocals of his career singing over live instrumentation.
“Sometimes I look in her eyes / And that’s where I find a glimpse of us,” he sings on the song’s chorus. “And I try to fall for her touch / But I’m thinkin’ of the way it was.”
The song’s video, directed by Dan Streit, consists of found footage, capturing a day of property destruction, explosions, public urination, and overall chaos.
In addition to new music, Joji has also announced his Smithereens tour, which will take place across various US cities and Canada this fall.
Check out “Glimpse Of Us” above and the tour dates below.
09/01 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
09/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ DAY N VEGAS
09/06 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/13 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
09/14 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/17 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/09 — Toronto, ON @ History
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/14 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy