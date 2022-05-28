In just a couple of weeks, Harry Styles will hit the road for the Love On Tour. The string of shows begins June 11 in Glasglow, UK, and continues through December 10 in Curitiba, Brazil. The Love On Tour also includes 15-show residencies in New York City and Los Angeles. The tour is in support of his third album Harry’s House which is set for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. While things were seemingly set for the tour, Harry is using his platform and the upcoming performances for a good cause.

Together with Live Nation, Harry pledged $1 million to the Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund here in the United States following the Uvalde school shooting this past week. The tragic incident occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and it left 19 children and two teachers dead, making it the deadliest school shooting since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut back in 2012.

Harry made the announcement on Instagram saying that he would donate the funds from the Love On Tour shows to the gun safety fund, which Live Nation will match, up to $1 million. “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Harry wrote on Instagram. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

You can view Harry’s post above.