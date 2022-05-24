Harry Styles Coachella 2022
In Just Three Days, Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Has The Best Vinyl Sales Week Of The Modern Era

Last year, Taylor Swift set a major record, when Red (Taylor’s Version) sold 114,000 copies on vinyl in the week ending November 18, 2021. That was the biggest vinyl sales week for an album since Luminate (formerly MRC Data) began tracking sales in 1991. Now, though, there’s a new record-holder, as Billboard reports Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House has eclipsed 146,000 copies in the US in its opening week.

Especially noteworthy is the fact that Harry’s House only just came out a few days ago, on May 20: The album claimed the record in just three days of sales (through May 22) and it will presumably add to its total over the next few days.

Next week will be when the new No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart is revealed, but this achievement is a forceful indication that Harry’s House will indeed debut on top. If it does manage to dethrone Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and take the top spot, it’ll be Styles’ third consecutive No. 1 album in the US and also his third to debut in the peak position.

Elsewhere, the past few days have been up and down for Styles: Mick Jagger took some shots at him and Styles is fresh off delivering a rocking Wet Leg cover.

