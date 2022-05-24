Last year, Taylor Swift set a major record, when Red (Taylor’s Version) sold 114,000 copies on vinyl in the week ending November 18, 2021. That was the biggest vinyl sales week for an album since Luminate (formerly MRC Data) began tracking sales in 1991. Now, though, there’s a new record-holder, as Billboard reports Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House has eclipsed 146,000 copies in the US in its opening week.

Especially noteworthy is the fact that Harry’s House only just came out a few days ago, on May 20: The album claimed the record in just three days of sales (through May 22) and it will presumably add to its total over the next few days.

After only three days on sale, @Harry_Styles' 'Harry's House' has broken the modern-era record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S. The vinyl edition of the album sold over 146,000 copies in the U.S. through May 22, according to initial reports from Luminate. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2022

The previous single-week vinyl sales record was the opening week of @taylorswift13's 'Red (Taylor's Version),' when it sold 114,000 vinyl copies in the week ending Nov. 18, 2021. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2022

Next week will be when the new No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart is revealed, but this achievement is a forceful indication that Harry’s House will indeed debut on top. If it does manage to dethrone Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and take the top spot, it’ll be Styles’ third consecutive No. 1 album in the US and also his third to debut in the peak position.

Elsewhere, the past few days have been up and down for Styles: Mick Jagger took some shots at him and Styles is fresh off delivering a rocking Wet Leg cover.