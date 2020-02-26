Harry Styles Confirms He Was Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day

It was reported earlier this month that Harry Styles was at the wrong end of a scary situation on Valentine’s Day, when he was robbed at knifepoint in London. Prior to today, Styles had not addressed the incident, but he did during an appearance on Today this morning.

Host Carson Daly asked about the incident, and Styles responded, “I’m OK, thanks, thank you. Thanks for asking.”

A source previously said of the situation, “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm, and getting the situation over with. Understandably, though, it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Metropolitan Police also previously said they are investigating reports of the robbery, saying, “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, cash was taken from him.” They also reported that no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

Elsewhere during the broadcast, Styles was asked about his relationship with Lizzo as the two have popped up together on multiple occasions in recent days. He said, “I just think she’s amazing, I think she’s such a great artist. As a fan, what you want an artist to be is themselves, and I think she’s someone who is just herself, and she makes amazing music and it’s really feel-good, and I think that’s what a lot of people need right now. I think she’s great.”

When asked if he and Lizzo might collaborate, Styles offered a simple, “Maybe.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.