Harry Styles is in London for tonight’s BRIT Awards, but a few days before the ceremony, he apparently found himself in a scary situation: E! News reports that on Valentine’s Day (February 14), Styles was threatened by knife-wielding man who “demanded cash.”

A source said, “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm, and getting the situation over with. Understandably, though, it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The Metropolitan Police told E! that they are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead, saying, “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, cash was taken from him.” They also reported that no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Styles has yet to publicly address the robbery, but he appeared to be in good spirits while walking the BRITs red carpet today. He was seen smiling, greeting fans, and posing for photos as he entered. Styles is set to perform during the show, as are Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stormzy, and others.

