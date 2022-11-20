Following Harry Styles‘ Los Angeles show last week, where he was hit in the eye with a Skittles candy after a fan threw them on stage, Skittles has taken to the Los Angeles Times to remind fans not to throw them on stage, according to a report from Billboard.

The colorful confection took out a full-page ad in the Times‘ Saturday (November 19) issue. The ad features a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses, alluding to those Styles wore in the “Watermelon Sugar” video.

“Protect the rainbow. Taste the rainbow,” read the ad.

PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them) pic.twitter.com/1qy1bOYeSt — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 19, 2022

Skittles shared an image of the ad on Twitter in a tweet that read, “PSA: Protect your eyes from Skittles (by eating them, not throwing them)”

This isn’t the first time a fan has thrown a random object at Styles. Back in October, during a Chicago stop at his Love On Tour, a fan threw a water bottle on stage, which hit Styles in the groin.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published back in August, Styles’ then-girlfriend Olivia Wilde referred to Styles’ fans as “deeply loving people.”

“..that kind of toxic negativity [online] is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there,” she said, “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”