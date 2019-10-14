Chance The Rapper has left his mark on Saturday Night Live over the past few years, as he has had the honor of both hosting the show and serving as musical guest. That already puts him in an exclusive club, but now, he’s about to do something that even fewer people have ever done: Chance will be the host and musical guest on the October 26 episode of SNL.

The announcement was made over the weekend, and according to Chance, he will be the 27th person in the show’s 45-season history to host and be musical guest on the same episode. Chance wrote in an excited Instagram message, “ATTENTION!! IM FINALLY ACCOMPLISHING MY LIFE LONG GOAL!! THANK YOU JESUS!! SINCE I WAS A SHORTY I WANTED TO JOIN THE SHORT LIST OF TALENTS WHO PULLED #DOUBLEDUTY AT @nbcsnl NOW I WILL BE THE 27TH PERSON ACROSS 45 SEASONS TO HOLD THIS HONOR! IVE PERFORMED AS GUEST TWICE (not including Ultralight Beam) AND HOSTED ONCE (Musical guest Eminem) BUT IM FINALLY DOIN THE WHOLE SHEBANG!! THANK YOU DONALD GLOVER AND DRAKE WHO CAME BEFORE ME AND MC HAMMER WHO HELPED ME REALIZE THIS DREAM AS A CHILD!! THANK YOU LORNE AND EVERYONE AT 8H!! PREPARE FOR THE SHOW OF A LIFETIME.”

When Chance hosted the show in 2017, he was eager to get as involved as he could, and he told SNL alum Jimmy Fallon that he came to the show with some sketch ideas: “I wrote three sketches that will make it into the show… well, they’ll make it to dress rehearsal, so they could get pulled, Lorne [Michaels] could pull them last minute. But hopefully, as of right now, I got three sketches in the show. I actually wrote five, I came here with five. I’m a huge fan of the show, and I know that when they bring in guest hosts, they usually come with a few ideas at least, especially if they’re into comedy, so I brought a few sketches by.”