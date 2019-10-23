Chance The Rapper Is Excellent At Carving Pumpkins In A New ‘SNL’ Teaser

Chance The Rapper is the host and musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and while there are still a few days to wait for the show, we have gotten a sort of “mini sketch” early. In a new teaser clip, Chance and SNL‘s Ego Nwodim are carving pumpkins together, but things quickly turn competitive.

Chance begins by carving a pumpkin with his signature “3,” but after Nwodim calls his handiwork sloppy, the two engage in a carve-off, and they both get pretty ornate with their carvings. Ultimately, though, Chance pulls out the win thanks to an unconventional technique.

Chance is very excited to be hosting and serving as musical guest on the upcoming episode, as he wrote shortly after the news was revealed, “ATTENTION!! IM FINALLY ACCOMPLISHING MY LIFE LONG GOAL!! THANK YOU JESUS!! SINCE I WAS A SHORTY I WANTED TO JOIN THE SHORT LIST OF TALENTS WHO PULLED #DOUBLEDUTY AT @nbcsnl NOW I WILL BE THE 27TH PERSON ACROSS 45 SEASONS TO HOLD THIS HONOR! […] THANK YOU DONALD GLOVER AND DRAKE WHO CAME BEFORE ME AND MC HAMMER WHO HELPED ME REALIZE THIS DREAM AS A CHILD!! THANK YOU LORNE AND EVERYONE AT 8H!! PREPARE FOR THE SHOW OF A LIFETIME.”

