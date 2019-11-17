Harry Styles had the honor of being both the musical guest and the host of this week’s Saturday Night Live. As a host, it was Styles’s duty to have an opening monologue — and he delivered. The singer sat down at a piano and joked about his career to the camera and the audience.

Styles began his monologue by expressing his gratitude for being able to both host and perform at the SNL studios. “Just like all my serious relationships, we’re going to spend one incredible night together,” he said.

The singer then sat down at a piano to continue his monologue. “Now, I don’t know if you heard or not, but I’m not in a boy band anymore,” he said. “I’m in a man band.” Styles then made a jab at his former One Direction band members. “I was in a band called One Direction. How crazy would it be if they were here tonight,” he teased the crowd. “Well, they’re not here,” he said looking dead at the camera. “I love those guys, they’re my brothers — Niall, Liam, Louis, and, um, Ringo,” he joked. “Yeah, that’s it. I’m so glad Simon Cowell grew us in those test tubes.”

Along with the monologue, Styles acted in several skits and debuted the song “Watermelon Sugar” off his forthcoming album, Fine Line.

Watch Harry Styles’ opening SNL monologue above.