Harry Styles Debuts The Jazzy Single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ on ‘SNL’

Harry Styles was on double duty Saturday as both the host and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Along with acting in several skits, Styles took the stage and graced fans with a new song from his forthcoming record, Fine Line. On top of debuting a song, Styles gave an intimate performance of his album’s only released single, “Lights Up.”

Styles began with his dazzling performance of “Lights Up.” Sporting a sequin jumpsuit, Styles opened the track alongside melancholy piano chords and robust background singers. The singer opted for a live band rather than his recorded synths, boasting a trumpet player to fill the soundscape.

Styles then debuted the track “Watermelon Sugar.” The singer similarly chose a live band to back up his vocals, this time with a large brass section and an acoustic guitar. “Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’ / And it sounds just like a song / I want more berries and that summer feelin’ / It’s so wonderful and warm,” he sang.

Just ahead of stopping by the SNL studios, Styles announced an expansive 2020 tour in support of his new record. The tour, supported by Jenny Lewis and King Princess, will kick off Birmingham, UK in April and end with a Mexico City show in October.

Watch Harry Styles perform “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up” above.

Fine Line is out 12/13 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.