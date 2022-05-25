Harry Styles Sang Part Of Taylor Swift’s ’22’ To A Fan On Their Birthday

Following last week’s release of Harry’s House, Harry Styles is gearing up to take the proverbial show on the road. Styles’ Love On Tour begins in Europe in June before descending upon famed American arena-sized venues beginning in August, like his upcoming 15-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, five nights at Chicago’s United Center and Austin’s Moody Center, followed by the grand finale 15-night run at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Before this eye-popping run of shows begins (15 nights in NY and LA is some serious stuff!), Styles played two comparatively intimate “One Night Only” shows in New York, and last night in London at the 5,000 person capacity 02 Brixton Academy. He played Harry’s House front to back, before sprinkling in hits like “Watermelon Sugar,” of course. But it was a special birthday song to a fan that might’ve been the most pleasant surprise of the night.

Styles notices that a fan near the front is celebrating a birthday and asks them how old they’re turning. They respond “22,” to which Styles almost instantly breaks out into the a song dance to the chorus of Taylor Swift’s “22.” The crowd went wild and the brief pop music clash of titans moment was captured by a fan at the show. Your moment of zen is below.