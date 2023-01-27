Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers dropped their new collab, “Dawns,” today. The rising country star co-wrote the heartbreaking song with Rogers, detailing every emotion that comes with love and loss — as the themes overlap in the verses.

With a minimal acoustic instrumental and Bryan’s gritty vocals, it elevates the tenseness at the song’s start.

“All is fair in love and war / So what the hell are we even fighting for? / I’m on your front porch begging for my dawns back / Give my goddamn records and my clothes back,” the two duet. “‘Cause everything that dies makes its way on back / I lost her last July in a heart attack / I need one small victory.”

However, the pace soon picks up when Rogers’ presence offers a subtle-but-stunning backing presence.

She also gets her own solo moment to shine on the track as it eventually slows back down. “It just dawned on me / Life is as fleeting as the passing dawn / And I should have told him twice,” she sings in one of the pre-chorus takes. It showcases just as perfectly she fits on this one.

Listen to Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers’ new song “Dawns” above.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.