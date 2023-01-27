Indie

Zach Bryan Brings Maggie Rogers Along For The Ride Of Heartbreaking Realizations On His New Song ‘Dawns’

Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers dropped their new collab, “Dawns,” today. The rising country star co-wrote the heartbreaking song with Rogers, detailing every emotion that comes with love and loss — as the themes overlap in the verses.

With a minimal acoustic instrumental and Bryan’s gritty vocals, it elevates the tenseness at the song’s start.

“All is fair in love and war / So what the hell are we even fighting for? / I’m on your front porch begging for my dawns back / Give my goddamn records and my clothes back,” the two duet. “‘Cause everything that dies makes its way on back / I lost her last July in a heart attack / I need one small victory.”

However, the pace soon picks up when Rogers’ presence offers a subtle-but-stunning backing presence.

She also gets her own solo moment to shine on the track as it eventually slows back down. “It just dawned on me / Life is as fleeting as the passing dawn / And I should have told him twice,” she sings in one of the pre-chorus takes. It showcases just as perfectly she fits on this one.

Listen to Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers’ new song “Dawns” above.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

