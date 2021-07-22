Billie Eilish’s recent “Prime Day Show” performance was focused on the magic of Paris, and for her next act, she’s highlighting a different globally esteemed city: Los Angeles. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles is an upcoming concert film (or “cinematic concert experience,” as it is billed) that was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic (and Finneas, of course).

The film will feature all sixteen songs from Happier Than Ever performed in the order they appear on the album. Press materials note the special “will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.”

Eilish says, “Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Director Robert Rodriguez also notes, “We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

Check out the Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles trailer above.