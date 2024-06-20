Sabrina Carpenter owns every stage she graces, from Coachella 2024 to Governors Ball 2024. On Thursday, June 20, the rocketing pop star announced that she would be taking her ad-libbed “Nonsense” outro on the road — that wasn’t part of her official announcement, but it’s a crucial detail — for The Short N’ Sweet Tour in support of her forthcoming album of the same name. “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” also figure to be staples in the setlist.
Learn more about the highly anticipated North American tour below.
How To Buy Pre-Sale Tickets For Sabrina Carpenter’s The Short N’ Sweet Tour
According to a press release, “Pre-sales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24, with the Cash App Presale at 10 a.m. local [time] followed by Team Sabrina Pre-sale on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time.” T-Mobile, the tour’s official wireless partner, is also offering “exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop.” Further ticket information can be found here.
Additionally, Carpenter partnered with PLUS1 to create the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support “the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.” The tour will mark a first-of-its-kind partnership with Spotify to launch the “Top Listener Fan Pit” at each tour stop.
Spotify announces first-of-its-kind tour partnership with Sabrina Carpenter.
Spotify will launch two presale offers giving Sabrina’s top listeners in select markets exclusive access to the best seats at each of her shows. pic.twitter.com/xHX7EKZZOD
Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena