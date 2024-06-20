How To Buy Pre-Sale Tickets For Sabrina Carpenter’s The Short N’ Sweet Tour

According to a press release, “Pre-sales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24, with the Cash App Presale at 10 a.m. local [time] followed by Team Sabrina Pre-sale on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time.” T-Mobile, the tour’s official wireless partner, is also offering “exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop.” Further ticket information can be found here.

Additionally, Carpenter partnered with PLUS1 to create the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support “the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.” The tour will mark a first-of-its-kind partnership with Spotify to launch the “Top Listener Fan Pit” at each tour stop.

Spotify announces first-of-its-kind tour partnership with Sabrina Carpenter. Spotify will launch two presale offers giving Sabrina’s top listeners in select markets exclusive access to the best seats at each of her shows. pic.twitter.com/xHX7EKZZOD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour

08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena