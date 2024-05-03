Lipa is the first artist to debut the sticker on her Story, so if you’d like to see what this whole thing is about, read on to learn how to use it.

Dua Lipa has one of the headlining new releases of the week with her album Radical Optimism , which just dropped hours ago. To mark the occasion, Lipa has teamed up with Instagram to help launched a new collaborative music sticker in Stories, called “Add Yours Music.”

How To Use Dua Lipa And Instagram’s “Add Yours Music” Feature For Radical Optimism

There are two methods. To create your own Add Yours Music template: When posting a Story, tap the stickers icon at the top of the screen, then hit the “Add Yours Music” button. From there, tap the “+ / Add Music” prompt to choose a song available in the Instagram music library. After the Story is posted, followers and friends can add the song they’re listening to via the “Add Yours” button.

If you see an existing Add Yours Music sticker and want to add to it, tap on the “Add Yours” text. Then, tap the “+ / Add Music” prompt to choose a song. Then, you can customize the Story by adding stickers, text, and whatever else is usually an option to spice up Instagram Story posts.

Radical Optimism is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.