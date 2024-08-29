Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet is expected to debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart (as per Billboard), and a No. 1 debut is extremely possible on the Billboard 200.

Why not sweeten the pot?

On Wednesday evening, August 28, Carpenter posted across her social media accounts, “Surprise [kiss mark emoji]. Short N’ Sweet The digital album w/ bonus track ‘Needless to Say’ is available now for 24 hrs only!”

The digital album is available here for $4.99. According to various posts on X (formerly Twitter), an email will be sent confirming purchase with an option to download the bonus track digital artwork. “Audio will be delivered via email on August 29, 2024,” it reads.

Carpenter released Short N’ Sweet, her sixth full-length album, last Friday, August 23. Simultaneously, Carpenter dropped “Taste” as a single. The Dave Meyers-directed video co-stars Carpenter and Jenna Ortega and references the 1992 Oscar-winning film Death Becomes Her.

Of course, Short N’ Sweet is anchored by “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” which peaked at Nos. 3 and 1, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. “Please Please Please” is Carpenter’s first No. 1 Hot 100 single of her career.

Short N’ Sweet is Carpenter’s first LP release since 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send, which debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and spent 48 weeks on the chart.