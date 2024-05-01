Fans are in for a double dose of Dua Lipa this weekend. In celebration of dropping her third studio album, Radical Optimism, Lipa will host Saturday Night Live this Saturday, and serve as the episode’s musical guest.

Anticipation for Lipa’s appearance on the show is high. And ahead of the episode, SNL has shared a special teaser.

In the clip, Lipa is seen getting a feel for the stage ahead of her double duty performance. SNL cast member Chloe Fineman walks in, asking to show her a new impression.

Fineman proceeds to sing Lipa’s hit song, “Levitating,” but mangles some of the lyrics.

“If you want to run away with me, we can play hide and seek, first count to five,” Fineman sings.

Lipa is amused, albeit confused as to who Fineman is supposed to be. Fineman explains she’s impersonating her. However, Lipa tells her the lyrics and dancing are a bit off.

Lipa then trains Fineman on how to channel her properly. She puts a red wig on Fineman, and afterwards, her penchant for the lyrics and dancing improves — somewhat.

“If you want to come with me, I know a pizzeria, yeah, I can give you a slice,” sings Fineman.

Feeling confident in Fineman’s abilities, Lipa leaves her to handle the musical performances for her.

“Close enough, you’re gonna nail it, kid,” says Lipa.

You can see the teaser above.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream on Peacock.

Radical Optimism is out 5/3 via Warner. Find more information here.