Dua Lipa‘s long-anticipated new album Radical Optimism is finally here. Tonight (May 3), Lipa released her first album in four years, and her third overall.

As was the case for her self-titled debut album and her 2020 sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, Radical Optimism is stacked with potential hits. Almost every single one of these songs can be a hit single. However, one song features Lipa expressing gratitude to an unlikely subject — the ex of her current lover.

On “Maria,” Lipa thanks the song’s titular woman, noting that she shaped her current lover into the person he is now.

“He was cold, and now he’s the sweetest / ‘Cause he knows how much there is to lose / Ooh, I owe it to you,” Lipa sings on the song’s chorus.

She continues, expressing that she is aware that Maria will always be a part of her lover’s world. But given the love Lipa is currently sharing with this man, she is more than okay with it.

“Maria, I know you’re gone / But I feel ya when we’re alone / Even when I’m here in his arms / I know you’re somewhere in his heart,” sings Lipa on the song’s chorus.

You can listen to “Maria” above, and catch Lipa on Saturday Night Live this Saturday (May 4)

Radical Optimism is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.